 Letter: Poll-taker couldn’t pronounce names | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Poll-taker couldn’t pronounce names

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A couple of days ago, I got a call from someone taking a poll concerning potential candidates for governor and mayor, as well as my position on several local issues. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Mayor should speak out on Oahu gun violence

Scroll Up