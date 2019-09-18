Letter: Context matters when building new stadium

When we redo Aloha Stadium, can we remember that today’s world has changed from the one that saw the original construction (“New Aloha Stadium may be ready in 2023, firm says,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12)? Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.