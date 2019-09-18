Letter: Lawbreakers on mauna make us a laughingstock

After not only breaking the law for several weeks, and then even drawing more support statewide for this trashing of our laws, the kia‘i still remain amazingly and illegally entrenched on the critical access road, blocking the coming construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more
