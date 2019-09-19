Fire sends up large plume of black smoke in Mililani

Honolulu firefighters responded this afternoon to a fire in Mililani that created a plume of black smoke that could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to a fire on an agricultural-type lot near Lanikuhana Avenue, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

About 50 Honolulu firefighters in 16 units along with federal firefighters responded. It was unclear what was burning, but chemicals and plastics were on site, Seguirant said.

Mililani resident Julie Shiroma said she could see the smoke while picking up her daughter from elementary school across the H-2 freeway in Mililani Mauka.

“It was huge and it was dark and we could tell it was in Mililani,” she said, adding that she drove into Mililani town to investigate. “The closer we got it’s just this huge black cloud.”

She watched from about a quarter-mile away as smoke billowed from the fire on the agricultural lots below Mililani town and off Meheula Parkway.

“We were just concerned for the houses and the people there,” she said.

The smoke could be seen from miles away. Shiroma said her friends in Pacific Palisades could also see the plume.