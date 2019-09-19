Mililani fire sends up large plume of black smoke

Honolulu firefighters were responding this afternoon to a fire that was creating a large plume of black smoke in Mililani.
Firefighters were battling to keep the fire from spreading at about 2 p.m., according to radio communications.
Police said the fire was on Lanikuhana Avenue.
