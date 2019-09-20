Letter: U.S. can’t afford to help millions of immigrants

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono appears to ignore the huge unfunded financial needs of American citizens and believes we have infinite funds for every person showing up in the U.S. who needs food, shelter, medical care, language and job skills training, general education and more (“Trump policy could have far-reaching effects on Hawaii’s immigrant population,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 18). There are hundreds of millions of such people all around the globe trying to get to the U.S., where they and Hirono expect they will be taken care of.

Let me remind her of Americans’ needs: For shelter and other care of the homeless, affordable housing, opioid and other substance abuse treatments, mental health treatment resources, more affordable medical care, better-funded public schools, lower college tuition, upgraded and replacement job skills training, millions of teenagers without hope in our urban ghettos, and the list goes on.

Our various governments can’t meet all these needs. What are the senator’s priorities?

Gregg Robertson

Kailua

