Letter: Gas less costly, more reliable than solar

Updating Hawaii’s energy code will help the state reach its clean energy goals. However, contrary to the claims set forth by Blue Planet’s Jeff Mikulina, keeping natural gas as an energy choice for my family isn’t about being unwilling to evolve (“Use of fossil gas undermines Hawaii’s clean-energy goals,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 17).

When hurricanes and power outages hit the islands, solar will not be able to provide adequate hot water for my family, but gas will.

Based on a 30-year life cycle, solar can cost more than gas when accounting for replacement costs and tax credits being phased out.

I’m not opposed to change when it comes to protecting Hawaii’s energy future. I am opposed to government and special-interest groups deciding how my hard-earned money will be spent.

With a balanced approach, we can achieve our clean energy goals, while minimizing disruption and cost to the residents of our state.

Scott Jun

Makiki

