 Letter: Big and small actions needed to cut emissions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Big and small actions needed to cut emissions

It was inspirational to read: “About 1,500 youths, parents, teachers and other like-minded folk joined the Hawaii Youth Climate Strike for a march and rally Friday afternoon at the state Capitol to demand more action from local legislators” (“Isle students join in seeking action from lawmakers,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 21). Read more

