Letter: Big and small actions needed to cut emissions

It was inspirational to read: “About 1,500 youths, parents, teachers and other like-minded folk joined the Hawaii Youth Climate Strike for a march and rally Friday afternoon at the state Capitol to demand more action from local legislators” (“Isle students join in seeking action from lawmakers,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 21).

I was thinking, How can I respond to their call to action? Like many, I do as much as I can to reduce my personal carbon footprint.

While every action helps, we need a big solution at the national level. You might think that’s impossible, but check out House Resolution 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

A bipartisan bill with 63 co-sponsors, it will reduce emissions by having the fossil fuel companies pay a steeply rising fee, with all the money returned to American households. Let your members of Congress know you support it.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

