Letter: Discipline HPD trainee for siren false alarm

I am upset to hear that the Honolulu Police Department employee who set off the false alarm on Sept. 18 is not going to be disciplined. This mistake was inexcusable and created panic, confusion and most of all, a sense of public mistrust in the emergency broadcast system.

I was at home when the sirens went off and I did not see any emergency broadcast message on the television or cell phone to let the public know if this was a false alarm or not.

Instead, the public was calling the radio stations and 911 to find out if this was real or not.

This defeats the purpose of the emergency siren if the public is not going to take it seriously, and start calling to find out if this is real or not.

This employee added to the dubious sense of security, and the public is not going to take it seriously if it was real. Someone should be held accountable.

Michael Young

Mililani

