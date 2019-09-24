 Letter: Discipline HPD trainee for siren false alarm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Discipline HPD trainee for siren false alarm

I am upset to hear that the Honolulu Police Department employee who set off the false alarm on Sept. 18 is not going to be disciplined. Read more

