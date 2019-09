It is not surprising that the Navy has not seriously addressed the issue of potential contamination of Oahu’s main water supply. Read more

It is not surprising that the Navy has not seriously addressed the issue of potential contamination of Oahu’s main water supply.

Why would it? Considering that several years have passed since this problem first came up, the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Health seem not to be interested in protecting the public health and interests, but rather in supporting the Navy in its Band-Aid approach.

To rely on tanks that were built 70 years ago is irresponsible. If there is a serious leak, any increase in water cost should be passed on to the Navy and not to Oahu residents. You break it, you fix it and you also pay for it.

Residents of Oahu should not be responsible to pay for such incompetence and lack of responsibility. When will our local officials start protecting Hawaii, its people and its limited resources?

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.