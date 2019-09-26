Letter: Navy won’t voluntarily improve fuel tank safety

Thank you for the editorial, but I am afraid it will do no good (“Navy’s Red Hill plan inadequate,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 23).

The Navy has been called upon repeatedly to double-line or relocate its fuel tanks away from Oahu’s primary water source. For years now it keeps submitting the same wholly inadequate plan to address the risk. It is time we realize it is not going to budge. Its strategy is to drag its feet forever.

It is time to get aggressive and take the Navy to court. If we lack any legal authority to do that, the Legislature needs to get creative and enact into law whatever legal leverage we need to compel the Navy to take action.

In the meantime, if Native Hawaiians can rally a protest to protect a mountain sacred to them, it seems all of us, native and non-native, should be able to rally a protest to protect our vital water supply.

Richard Manetta

Wilhelmina Rise

