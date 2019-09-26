 Letter: Navy won’t voluntarily improve fuel tank safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Navy won’t voluntarily improve fuel tank safety

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Thank you for the editorial, but I am afraid it will do no good (“Navy’s Red Hill plan inadequate,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 23). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Rule-of-law alarms, for Hawaii and our nation

Scroll Up