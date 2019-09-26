Photo: Happy Feet

JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI
HAPPY FEET: Colorful geta sandals made with paulownia wood are created ahead of the summer fireworks season in Numata, Japan, which used to be a flourishing logging area. Katsumi Maruyama, 81, a traditional craftsman certified by the prefecture, handles the process from cutting the wood to making the geta. He produces about 400 pairs monthly during the season, when many orders come in. Fireworks abound in July and August, but special festivals continue through October.
