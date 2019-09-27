House Democrats issue first subpoena in Ukraine impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON >> House Democrats, kick-starting their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today, demanding he produce a tranche of documents related to the president’s dealings with Ukraine. Separately, they instructed him to make five State Department officials available for depositions in the coming two weeks.

A failure to do so, the leaders of three House committees wrote jointly, would be construed as “evidence of obstruction of the House’s inquiry” — an offense Democrats have made clear they view as grounds for impeachment.

It was the first major action in the impeachment investigation, which began this week amid revelations that Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to investigate a leading political rival, possibly using U.S. aid as leverage. It came as House Democrats planned an aggressive pace for their inquiry, eyeing their first hearing on the matter as early as next week.

“The committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression,” said the letters, sent to Pompeo by Rep. Eliot L. Engel of New York, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, chairman of the Intelligence Committee; and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, chairman of the Oversight and Reform Committee.

The subpoena for documents seeks any communications or other paperwork related to a call between the two leaders and efforts by the president’s private lawyer to advance the effort, as well as the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily withhold $391 million in security aid from Ukraine.

The officials that the Democrats said must appear for depositions in early October were Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; Ambassador Kurt Volker, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs; T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, a State Department counselor; and Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union. The officials were either mentioned in a whistleblower complaint related to the Ukraine matter released this week or are connected to U.S. policy work in the region.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letters.