I’ve been regaling mainland visitors with the sights and sounds of Oahu recently. While wandering Waikiki and Diamond Head, we took in the history and (albeit crumbling) majesty of the Natatorium, and I explained the various efforts over the years to restore or otherwise preserve its beauty and meaning.

An article announcing the volleyball tournament on Fort DeRussy beach (“Crabb, Gibb advance to AVP Hawaii Open semifinals,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 22) reminded me of a couple of letters to the editor last November. They suggested that instead of trying to rebuild the Natatorium’s saltwater pool — which is problematic using today’s standards — we should consider filling it in to make a sand volleyball court for our world-class teams to play on.

No need to build and break down a temporary stadium.

One letter suggested it could also be used for movies and screenings, like “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum, P.I.” — recycling and repurposing at their best.

Karin Lynn

Moiliili

