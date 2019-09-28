 Letter: Chinatown trash plan worthy of support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Chinatown trash plan worthy of support

  • Today
  • Updated 8:15 p.m.

Lee Cataluna is entitled to her opinion, but her intertwining of facts on plastic bags needs to be clarified (“Plastic bags are bad, but good when mayor says so,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 22). Read more

Previous Story
Name in the News: Andy Mounthongdy

Scroll Up