Game Day blog: Hawaii vs. Nevada

4:50 p.m.

Cole McDonald connects with Cedric Byrd on a 36-yard scoring pass to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 8:17 left in the first quarter.

———

It’s snowing in Reno as Warriors begin second possession.

———

PREGAME

True freshman Kaimana “Bubba” Wa‘a is expected to start at right guard for the Warriors.

True freshmen are not an unusual occurrence for the Warriors. Last year, Solo Vaipulu and Ilm Manning started as true freshmen.

Wa‘a’ uncle is former Kahuku High and Oregon State star Jeremy Perry.

——

RENO, Nev. >> It promises to be chilly night when Hawaii and Nevada face off at Mackay Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors have won here only once in nine meetings, with the lone victory coming on Dan “Ice Man” Kelly’s field goal in 2007.

The keys to the game:

>> Can the Warriors’ passing attack succeed in what promises to be cold — and maybe wet — conditions? Earlier in the day, there were snow flurries.

>> Can the Wolf Pack’s running game play well with a two-back rotation? Jaxson Kincaide has decided to redshirt with the intent of transferring. He will enter his name in the transfer portal. Nevada already has scratched his bio from the team roster. Toa Taua, the Pack’s leading rusher, has been hampered by a thigh bruise this season.

>> Will the Warriors get a boost with the return of defensive lineman Samiuela Akoteu, linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard and safety Ikem Okeke.

———

For more, check out Stephen Tsai’s blog