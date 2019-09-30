Hawaii hitter Hanna Hellvig earns second Big West freshman of the week honor

Hawaii hitter Hanna Hellvig earned her second freshman of the week honor from the Big West today after helping the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team open conference play with two road victories last week.

Hellvig tied her career high with 17 kills in the four-set win against Long Beach State, adding three blocks, two digs and an ace. The Swedish national had a career-high 20 digs in the four-set win at Cal State Northridge, adding 14 kills for her fifth double-double of the season, as well as a team-high four blocks and two aces.

Hellvig has led the Rainbow Wahine in kills in five out of the past six matches. She was also nominated for player of the week and defensive player of the week.

Hawaii (12-1, 2-0), which remained ranked No. 11 today, continues conference play at the Stan Sheriff Center against UC Irvine on Friday and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.