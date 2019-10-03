St. Louis Heights residence investigated after prostitution complaints

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigated complaints of suspected brothel Wednesday at a St. Louis Heights residence.

DPA prosecutors executed a search warrant at one of the two units at 1498 Kalaepohaku St. after nearby residents alleged that prostitution was taking place there, and although no arrests were made, investigation is ongoing.

“Neighbors were alarmed,” said acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto. “Strange men were showing up at the property at all hours of the day and night. As news of the business spread, anger in the community intensified. People wanted us to respond, and we have.”

A statement from the DPA said there was evidence a brothel that was shut down in Kakaako had moved to St. Louis Heights but that activity there has stopped.

The Prosecutor’s Office is issuing nuisance abatement letters to massage parlors and relaxation spas that are believed to be covering for prostitution.

Seven such businesses in urban Honolulu have closed in 2019.