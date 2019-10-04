comscore Overturned truck closes 2 lanes of Moanalua Freeway westbound in Halawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Overturned truck closes 2 lanes of Moanalua Freeway westbound in Halawa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:19 a.m.
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG A traffic camera screenshot showed traffic backed on the westbound Moanalua Freeway up this morning at the scene of an overturned truck.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    A traffic camera screenshot showed traffic backed on the westbound Moanalua Freeway up this morning at the scene of an overturned truck.

The two right lanes of the Moanalua Freeway westbound have been closed before the Halawa offramp off due to an overturned truck.

Motorists are advised to caution and seek alternate routes.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (4)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Thousands protest mask ban as Hong Kong leader toughens stance
Next Story
U.S. unemployment rate hits a 50-year low even as hiring slows
Looking Back

Scroll Up