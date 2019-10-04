Overturned truck closes 2 lanes of Moanalua Freeway westbound in Halawa

The two right lanes of the Moanalua Freeway westbound have been closed before the Halawa offramp off due to an overturned truck.
Motorists are advised to caution and seek alternate routes.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
