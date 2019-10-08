Letter: Cataluna right about homeless camp inaction

Andrew Pereira said that “if (Lee) Cataluna had reached out to the city, she would have learned about a new effort to work with volunteer groups to activate park areas and immediately report new encampments to police” (“Cataluna misleads on work of mayor, city,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4) . Read more

Andrew Pereira said that “if (Lee) Cataluna had reached out to the city, she would have learned about a new effort to work with volunteer groups to activate park areas and immediately report new encampments to police” (“Cataluna misleads on work of mayor, city,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4).

Is Pereira living in reality? We call the police and this is what they say: “We can’t do anything.” Who are these “volunteer groups”? Lee Cataluna is right on and calls it like it really is.

Marilee Y. Lyons

Haleiwa

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.