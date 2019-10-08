comscore Letter: Cataluna right about homeless camp inaction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Cataluna right about homeless camp inaction

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Andrew Pereira said that “if (Lee) Cataluna had reached out to the city, she would have learned about a new effort to work with volunteer groups to activate park areas and immediately report new encampments to police” (“Cataluna misleads on work of mayor, city,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 4). Read more

