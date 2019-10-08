Letter: Parents should decide on HPV vaccine for kids

All of a sudden, parents are being told that their middle schoolers must get the HPV vaccine or they won’t be able to go to school (“Should HPV vaccine be mandatory?,” Star-Advertiser, Off the News, Oct. 4).

HPV is a sexually transmitted infection. Unlike measles, it can’t be “caught” from other children in a classroom, making it not a public health issue, but a personal decision to be made only by a child’s parent or guardian. Parents of middle schoolers should demand the right to choose what’s best for their own children.

Cathy Chang

Kailua

