Letter: Parents should decide on HPV vaccine for kids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Parents should decide on HPV vaccine for kids

  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.

All of a sudden, parents are being told that their middle schoolers must get the HPV vaccine or they won’t be able to go to school (“Should HPV vaccine be mandatory?,” Star-Advertiser, Off the News, Oct. 4). Read more

