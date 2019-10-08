Easy-Kine Cooking: Turn hash browns into rich comfort dish

Enjoy rich, warm hash browns in a casserole that takes it from a breakfast food into lunch or dinner. Read more

Enjoy rich, warm hash browns in a casserole that takes it from a breakfast food into lunch or dinner. It’s an easy dish to make ahead of time, refrigerate, then bake when you need it.

Frozen bags of hash browns eliminate the time and effort of peeling and grating potatoes. Add to it cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese for a mild, creamy dish that will appeal to lovers of macaroni and cheese.

Flavors in this comfort food are mild: sauteed onions, salt and pepper. But if you want heat, add hot sauce or some green chilies for a Southwestern feel. Want it even more robust? Crumble in bacon.

The casserole comes out of the oven soft, creamy and scoopable, so have a large serving spoon at the ready, and dig right in.

HASH BROWN CASSEROLE

By Lynette Lo Tom

1-3/4 to 2 pounds frozen hash brown potatoes, defrosted

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 onion, chopped

1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup (substitute cream of mushroom)

1 pint light sour cream

2 cups grated cheddar cheese, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)

Cooking spray or oil

1 teaspoon paprika

Defrost potatoes in fridge overnight or on counter 1 hour. Heat oven to 375 degrees. In skillet over medium, cook onions in butter until translucent, about 5 minutes.

In large bowl, place potatoes, onions, soup, sour cream, 1 cup cheese, salt, pepper and hot sauce if using. Mix until combined.

Coat 9-by 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray or oil. Place mixture in pan and sprinkle with remaining cheese and paprika. Bake until top is golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Cool before slicing into squares, or serve hot with a serving spoon. Serves 12 to 15 as a side dish.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 2 pounds hash browns and 12 servings): 250 calories, 16 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 8 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.