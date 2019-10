I agree with Antonio Ramil (“TMT protesters threaten integrity of government,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 3).

The Thirty Meter Telescope was discussed ad nauseam and went through all of the proper legal processes for a decade. Now the protesters choose to break the law to get their way and hold up an important scientific addition to Hawaii and the world that will create good-paying jobs and let people know we are serious about the future of our planet.

The message? Don’t obey laws we don’t like; just break them. This will mean trouble for every other decision made from now on. I have protested and marched, but I have not broken the law. I have also marched in favor of things, as I think that is important also. Perhaps the TMT protesters could find a positive way to advocate. They are only hurting Hawaiians and our state as a whole. Let’s show aloha!

Gretchen Gould

Kaneohe

