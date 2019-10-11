Letter: Solar power systems a good investment

If Robert Lyons were to seriously consider solar power for his home he would quickly realize what a tremendous investment it really is (“Gas a cheaper option than costly electricity,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 7).

He would learn that there are several no-cash up-front options (leases, power-purchase agreements) that would help his family save on its HECO bill from Day 1.

He would learn that if he purchased the system outright, thereby offsetting most of his current HECO bill, federal and state tax credits would cover approximately half of the upfront costs. (My system paid for itself in a little over five years.)

And finally, he could play his part in helping Hawaii to lead the nation and world toward a clean energy future. We will suffer the impacts of climate change more acutely than most other parts of the world, so instead of sitting by passively and contributing to those negative outcomes, we can all be the solution.

John Cheever

Kuliouou

