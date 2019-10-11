comscore Letter: Solar power systems a good investment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Solar power systems a good investment

  • Today
  • Updated 7:18 p.m.

If Robert Lyons were to seriously consider solar power for his home he would quickly realize what a tremendous investment it really is (“Gas a cheaper option than costly electricity,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 7). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Fee hike justified to fix boat harbor

Scroll Up