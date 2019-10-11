International Space Station to appear over Hawaii

The International Space Station will make a very bright pass over Hawaii Saturday evening, clouds permitting.

At 6:39 p.m., the space station will rise in the northwest and move high and to the right, passing through the Little Dipper and between Deneb in the constellation Cygnus the Swan and the constellation Cassiopeia, which looks like a bent letter M.

Just past 6:42 p.m., it will pass above the full moon in the east and disappear over the southeastern horizon a few minutes later.

Jupiter and Saturn will be low in the southwest. Jupiter is very bright this time of year, with what astronomers call a magnitude of minus 2. The space station will be many times brighter, at minus 3.6.

The space station, 254 miles up and orbiting at 17,130 mph, is visible before dawn and after dusk when illuminated by the sun against the darker sky.

Aboard are Americans Drew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, Russians Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka and Italian Luca Parmitano.