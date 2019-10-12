GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii visits Boise State

4:55 p.m.

The Warriors respond with a 63-yard scoring drive. Cole McDonald’s 46-yard pass to Cedric Byrd moved the ball to the BSU 17. Then McDonald lasered a 17-yard scoring pass to leaping slotback Lincoln Victor with 7:23 to play in the first quarter. Broncos lead 14-7.

4:45 p.m.

The Broncos extend their lead to 14-0 on a 26-yard scoring pass from Hank Bachmeier to speedy John Hightower. The Broncos had gained possession when Kahuku High graduated stripped the football from Cedric Byrd in the left flat, then recovered the ball.

4:35 p.m.

On the direct snap, wideout/wildcat Khalil Shakir goes 5 yards up the gut for a 7-0 BSU lead with 11:59 to play in the first quarter. The drive was extended on a Khoury Bethley’s personal foul following John Hightower’s 30-yard reception.

4:30 p.m.

This is the loudest crowd of UH’s three road games.

The Warriors already have been called for a false start — the 37th BSU has induced this season.

Pregame

The largest crowd in Albertson Stadium history is expected for tonight’s Mountain West football game between Hawaii and 14th-ranked Boise State. The game is listed as a sellout. Albertson’s seating capacity is 36,387.

Kickoff will be delayed at least 10 minutes, to 4:25 p.m. HT, because of the loooong preceding game on ESPN2.

The Warriors (4-1, 1-0 in MW) have not won in Boise in six previous attempts. The Broncos are 5-0 and 2-0.

The Warriors are expected to get a boost with the availability of offensive linemen Michael Eletise and Kohl Levao, slotback/returner Melquise Stovall and nickelback Kai Kaneshiro. Elestise received a special waiver to play this season after transferring from Arizona in August. Levao, who has not played in a game after suffering a preseason injury, is expected to start at right guard. Stovall has missed the past two games and Kaneshiro was unavailable against Nevada because of ailments.

Keep an on stud linebacker Curtis Weaver, a projected first-round pick. Weaver leads the nation with nine sacks.