Letter: Government rules drive up cost of living

Free education, deletion of federally funded college loans, health care for all, free basic income and income equality: These are all the goals that seem to be the rallying cry of those that want government to provide for those who cannot afford to live an affordable life.

Government’s initial goal was to provide basic rules and regulations for a better society, with a safety net for those who need assistance. Now it seems that those who benefit from all these items want them with funding from taxing the “rich.”

If the top 10% of the taxpayers now pay approximately 75% to 80% of taxes, how is this sustainable? It’s ironic that government is asking for answers to homelessness and the lack of affordable housing, when government rules and regulations are the actual cause of these problems.

Construction costs are affected by compliance with government rules and regulations. Politicians really don’t understand, or perhaps don’t care, that every law, rule and regulation that they impose has a direct and indirect cost.

Carlton Chang

Waialae

