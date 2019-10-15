Letter: Thielen’s kindness won’t be forgotten

Beyond her accolades for gracious tenacity, state Rep. Cynthia Thielen is also a kind person: a quality perhaps admired in the past, but hardly expected from today’s politicians (Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9).

Decades ago I spent a Saturday evening testifying at a House committee hearing. Testimony spiraled out of control, the chair unable or unwilling to restore order, and several anti-whatever activists paraded to the table criticizing the department. I’d brought my young daughter to the hearing because I couldn’t leave her home alone. She was sitting in a corner of the room, listening.

Rep. Thielen rose from the table and asked her staff to take my daughter to her office. Quietly, without fanfare, they did. After the hearing, I asked Cynthia why she did that. She explained that she didn’t want my daughter seeing people yell at her father.

I can’t remember what the hearing was about, but I’ll never forget Cynthia’s kindness that day.

Bruce Anderson

Director, state Department of Health

