Letter: Tourists, children should learn about environment

I applaud Councilwoman Kymberly Pine for her proposal to educate and hold visitors accountable for protecting our fragile land and ocean environment (“Councilwoman wants tourists to sign pledge to protect the environment,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14).

I believe most people will gladly cooperate, given the awareness and tools to comply. Rubbish and water stations that are serviced in timely fashion would be great.

Along with our visitors, I would like to propose that we bring the same information to all school children. I was raised to leave the area better than we found it. I hope this value is still being instilled in our homes.

It is always good to support such values as helping our community in a variety of ways. Once we teach our children, they will hold us accountable.

Patti Mitchell

President, Sea Inspiration

Waikiki

