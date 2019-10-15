comscore Letter: Tourists, children should learn about environment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Tourists, children should learn about environment

I applaud Councilwoman Kymberly Pine for her proposal to educate and hold visitors accountable for protecting our fragile land and ocean environment (“Councilwoman wants tourists to sign pledge to protect the environment,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14). Read more

