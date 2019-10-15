comscore Letter: Council fails to fulfill its fiduciary duties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Council fails to fulfill its fiduciary duties

  • Today
  • Updated 7:42 p.m.

Fiduciary duty: A legal obligation of one party to act in the best interest of another. When our City Council passed Bill 37, it failed to fulfill its fiduciary responsibility (“Council OKs bill mandating union labor for city projects valued at least $2M,” Star­-Advertiser, Oct. 10). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Like Hong Kong, we may have to defend rights

Scroll Up