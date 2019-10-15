Letter: Council fails to fulfill its fiduciary duties

Fiduciary duty: A legal obligation of one party to act in the best interest of another. When our City Council passed Bill 37, it failed to fulfill its fiduciary responsibility (“Council OKs bill mandating union labor for city projects valued at least $2M,” Star­-Advertiser, Oct. 10).

Project labor agreements (PLAs) eliminate fair competition and create higher cost for public projects. Neither of those is in the best interest of anyone other than the union hierarchy and members (and those they keep in public office).

Supporters claim it provides three benefits: quality work, done on budget and on time. Start with Honolulu’s rail project, and ask yourself: How many major local projects did not experience significant quality, budget, and/or schedule issues?

Twenty-five states ban government­-mandated PLAs. Is our City Council smarter than half of our nation? We need to demand our government officials act in the best interest of the community, not merely for an arbitrarily selected few.

James Sharp

Mililani

