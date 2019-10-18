Kamehameha Highway closed by Kahuku Sugar Mill due to police investigation

Police have closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions near the Kahuku Sugar Mill due to a police investigation.
There were no serious injuries immediately reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
