Move over, Honeycrisp: New ‘Cosmic Crisp’ apple to debut at grocery stores

A worker snips off the hard stem on a Cosmic Crisp apple, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, just after pulling it off a tree at an orchard in Wapato, Wash. Workers cut the stem below the top of every Cosmic Crisp apple to prevent damage to the fruit during transportation and storage. The Cosmic Crisp, available beginning Dec. 1, is expected to be a game-changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety.
Aaron Clark, vice president of Price Cold Storage, peers down at a bin of just-picked Cosmic Crisp apples, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, in an orchard in Wapato, Wash. The Cosmic Crisp, available beginning Dec. 1, is expected to be a game-changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety.
Sagrario Ochoa reaches to pick a Cosmic Crisp apple, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, in an orchard in Wapato, Wash. The Cosmic Crisp, available beginning Dec. 1, is expected to be a game-changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety.
SPOKANE, WASH.>> They call it the Cosmic Crisp. It’s not a video game, a superhero or the title of a Grateful Dead song.
It’s a new variety of apple, coming to a grocery store near you on Dec. 1
Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in the state of Washington, which grows the majority of the United States’ apples.
Growers have already planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety that was developed by Washington State University.
The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.
