No foul play after 2 found dead in Punchbowl apartment, police say

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 p.m.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Punchbowl apartment.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, an 87-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were found in a recent state of decomposition inside a Lunalilo Street apartment, police said. The two were last seen July 1.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Officers opened two unattended death investigations.

