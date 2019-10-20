Police arrest wind farm protesters gathered at Kalaeloa

Update, 10:45 p.m.

Police have started arresting protesters in Kalaeloa.

Like Thursday night, they have zip-tied and duct-taped themselves to each other and are having police officers carry them to transport vehicles. They are stationed near the AES facility from which turbine parts including tower sections were to depart.

About 25 protesters lined the road that trucks carrying wind turbine equipment pass through to get to Kahuku.

The number of police and protesters is about the same as Thursday night.

AES is permitted to deliver turbine parts from Sunday nights through Friday mornings between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

10 p.m.

About 70 Honolulu Police personnel and over 70 protesters against the Na Pua Makani wind farm project have gathered in Kalaeloa tonight for the first time after 55 protesters were arrested Thursday and Friday.

Over 20 opponents of the project have lined up on the road and are prepared to get arrested tonight to prevent wind turbine parts from leaving Kapolei.

Over 40 police officers on bicycles and a large caravan of vehicles are standing off against the protesters.

A few dozen protesters have also gathered tonight in Kahuku.

AES Corp., the contractor for the wind farm, is looking to build eight 568-foot wind turbines in Kahuku in North Shore. There are already 12 shorter turbines in 2,300-person community.