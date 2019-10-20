Coast Guard responding to injured person near Midway Atoll

The Coast Guard is working today on a medical evacuation of a foreign national off a commercial boat several hundred miles from the Midway Islands, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said.

The person had sustained a nerve injury and was experiencing pain and numbness in the lower abdomen, said Coast Guard spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir.

About 2 p.m., the Coast Guard was planning to send a C-130 aircraft to the atoll to meet the ship, Muir said. The vessel was making best speed towards the atoll where the transfer was planned to take place.

The Coast Guard was working with other federal and state agencies to conduct the rescue.

The Midway Islands are located about 1,300 miles northwest of Honolulu in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.