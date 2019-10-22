Large homeless sweep, clean-up underway at Waianae’s Kea‘au Beach Park

A sweep of 10 homeless encampments is underway at Waianae’s Kea‘au Beach Park this morning and officials already have identified “derelict machinery and bulky items,” including 38 automobiles, two boats, a personal watercraft, dozens of tires, mattresses, pallets and other inoperable machinery

Drivers are encouraged to use caution along Farrington Highway, which will be reduced to one lane at times to transport heavy machinery, according to city parks spokesman Nathan Serota.

Homeless people in the area have repeatedly been offered services by Kealahou West O‘ahu, Serota said in a news release.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is helping with dozens of animals, mostly dogs.

Marc Alexander, executive director for the Mayor’s Office of Housing, said in a statement, “We are encouraged that this collaborative outreach and enforcement effort will help remove some of the larger items that have littered this beautiful coastline. We hope that this will provide a clean slate for this beach to be enjoyed by everyone, with support from the community to help activate this area and keep it as clean as possible.”

The non-profit group Protectors of Paradise, and the office of state Rep. Cedric Gates, (D, Waianae-Makaha-Makua), are organizing a volunteer cleanup of the area following today’s sweep but details are forthcoming.