Tradewinds keep temperature and humidity comfortable during summer in the Hawaiian islands. During much of this past summer, a nearly stationary high-altitude low-pressure circulation north of the islands impeded tradewind flow. This resulted in hot muggy weather that broke many high temperature records.

Attributing these high temperatures to human-caused climate change has no scientific basis (“Incoming hot rainy season,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 18).

Ronald E. Hughes

Aiea

