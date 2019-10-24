Honolulu sets another record high temperature, adding to more than 200 set or matched statewide since April

The tradewinds will briefly trend down in the Hawaiian islands through Friday, according to National Weather Service forecasters, then return to moderate levels over the weekend.

Clouds and showers are expected to favor windward and mauka areas each day, and showers may increase slightly next week as an upper disturbance moves into the area.

Today will be partly cloudy for most isles, with highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 69 to 75 degrees.

In Honolulu, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a heat index — what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined — as high as 95. Forecasters said winds will calm down in the afternoon, slowing to a south-southeast wind of about 6 mph. The chance of rain is at 20%.

More record high temperatures and matches, meanwhile, were reported by the NWS on Wednesday, bringing the total since April to more than 200.

A record high of 90 degrees was set at Honolulu on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 89 set in 2013.

A high of 88 degrees in Hilo matched the previous record set in 2017. A high of 93 degrees in Kahului matched the previous record set in 1984.

In September, the number of record highs and matches hit 190, and although temperatures have lowered slightly in October, more than 15 record highs and matches have been logged for the month, along with a few maximum daily rainfall records.

The record highs and matches this month have been set mostly in Kahului, but also in Lihue, Honolulu and Hilo. Kahului recorded highs of 94 and 95 degrees this month, surpassing records as far back as 1951.