Letter: Red Hill fuel tank site poses biggest threat to water

Timothy Johns provided insightful comments on the urgency of protecting Hawaii’s limited sources of clean water (“Imagine a day without water, then ensure it never happens,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 22).

It reminds me of the looming threat of future fuel leaks, or a natural disaster, at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminating Oahu’s primary source of clean water for communities from Moanalua to Hawaii Kai.

The state Department of Health and federal Environmental Protection Agency signed an agreement requiring the Navy to propose steps preventing future leaks. However, this would only result in “Band-Aid” solutions, since the Red Hill location is actually the causative factor.

A Navy-commissioned study confirmed that future fuel leaks are inevitable. The DOH, Honolulu Board of Water Supply and local residents have voiced strong objections and suggest that it be relocated elsewhere on the island.

The DOH and Hawaii Community Foundation should conduct an environmental impact study to document the threats posed by the Red Hill location and determine the best course of action to mitigate those concerns.

Charles Ota

Aiea

