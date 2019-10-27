Brennecke’s Beach on Kauai closed for second day due to shark sighting

Brennecke’s Beach in Poipu was closed for the weekend after lifeguards spotted a shark offshore, Kauai officials said.
Lifeguards spotted a shark about 8 feet long off the beach Saturday afternoon and posted warning signs in the area.
The county said Sunday morning that the south shore beach would remain closed to swimming through 5 p.m. Sunday because of the sighting. Lifeguards planned to reassess the beach late Sunday to determine whether it could be reopened.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.