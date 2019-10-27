Brennecke’s Beach on Kauai closed for second day due to shark sighting

Brennecke’s Beach in Poipu was closed for the weekend after lifeguards spotted a shark offshore, Kauai officials said.

Lifeguards spotted a shark about 8 feet long off the beach Saturday afternoon and posted warning signs in the area.

The county said Sunday morning that the south shore beach would remain closed to swimming through 5 p.m. Sunday because of the sighting. Lifeguards planned to reassess the beach late Sunday to determine whether it could be reopened.