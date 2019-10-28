Honolulu police arrest 16 more wind farm protesters overnight in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police made another 16 arrests at Kalaeloa overnight during protests against the Na Pua Makani wind farm, bringing the total number of arrests to 127 since the protests began on Oct. 17.

No one was arrested at the Kahuku side of the protests.

The most recent protesters were arrested at Kalaeloa for disobedience to a police officer and were taken to the Kapolei police station.

All of them were released after posting bail amounts that ranged from $100 to $1,000, according to Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Yoro.

Protesters have opposed delivery of the wind farm components out of Kalaeloa and at the wind farm site in Kahuku, saying the eight turbines by Virginia-based AES Corp. are too close to homes, schools and farms.

AES has said the eight turbines will have no ill health effects.