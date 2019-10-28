No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake today in Mindanao, Philippines.
The earthquake occurred at 3:05 p.m. Hawaii time.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake today in Mindanao, Philippines.
The earthquake occurred at 3:05 p.m. Hawaii time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.