Man and woman found dead in possible murder-suicide on Kauai

The deaths of a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, whose bodies were found in a condo today, appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, Kauai police said.

The bodies were discovered about 11:20 a.m. in a condo at Poipu Shores after officers were sent out to conduct a welfare check on a man staying at the condo who had not been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Police are not releasing their identities at this time.

Autopsies to determine their exact causes of death are pending, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or police dispatch at 241-1711.

Anonymous calls can be made to CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.