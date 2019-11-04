Police investigate vehicle fire in Kalihi

Police briefly closed a section of Prospect Street in Kalihi this morning to investigate a vehicle fire.
Police closed Prospect Street between Pele Street and Iolani Avenue around 3 a.m. after a truck caught fire in the area.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police reopened the street at 5 a.m.
