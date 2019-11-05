comscore Letter: Public won’t condone lying, cheating politics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Public won’t condone lying, cheating politics

Clarence Chun used the same strategy that Republicans will use to try to keep President Donald Trump in office — that lying, cheating and corruption are normal and acceptable in politics (“Trump will beat Dems’ impeachment,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 3). Read more

