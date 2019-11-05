Letter: Public won’t condone lying, cheating politics

Clarence Chun used the same strategy that Republicans will use to try to keep President Donald Trump in office — that lying, cheating and corruption are normal and acceptable in politics (“Trump will beat Dems’ impeachment,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 3) . Read more

Clarence Chun used the same strategy that Republicans will use to try to keep President Donald Trump in office — that lying, cheating and corruption are normal and acceptable in politics (“Trump will beat Dems’ impeachment,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 3).

Fortunately, most people have a sense of morality that rejects these reprehensible behaviors.

Furthermore, the Constitution provides a means of removing a president who engages in them.

Lying, cheating and corruption are “high crimes and misdemeanors” for which a president may be impeached. The U.S. House is gathering information related to impeachment, and more and more Americans think that Trump should be impeached.

For example, after the Ukraine scandal first hit the news, 8% more people support impeachment, and 7% fewer people oppose it. More people now support impeachment than oppose it.

The Republican strategy of condoning lying, cheating and corruption will fail because Americans are far better than that.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

