The impeachment inquiry resolution, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, not only formalizes the impeachment process but also allows hearings to be made public.

This is important because every American can now witness the atrocities that President Donald Trump has committed against the Constitution and America’s democratic values.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that Trump has abused the powers of the presidency by pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival, as detailed in testimonies provided by several patriotic and courageous diplomats and a military officer, no Republican voted for the resolution, which indicates that maintaining their blind loyalty to Trump is more important than protecting national security and defending the Constitution.

Strong national security, fiscal sanity, personal responsibility and rule of law have always been hallmarks of conservatism. But it’s a shame that the GOP has abandoned those bedrock principles in reverence for Trump.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

