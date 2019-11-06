Overcast conditions slowly clearing as tradewinds set to return

Clouds are expected to cover the Hawaiian islands today, forecasters said, but should clear up for leeward areas this afternoon as they drift eastward.

Moderate tradewinds will also return to the isles today but die down again on Friday as another cold front approaches from the northwest.

The National Weather Service forecasts today’s highs at 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, with trades of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 68 to 73 degrees, with scattered showers for windward and mauka areas overnight.

Surf along north and west shores will steadily lower through Friday, then trend up again over the weekend as overlapping north-northwest swells fill in.

The first swell is expected to peak over the weekend, with the second one expected Monday through Tuesday. Surf along south shores is also expected to rise over the weekend as an out-of-season south swell moves through. Heights may reach advisory levels as surf peaks.

More records, meanwhile, have been set this month. A record high of 87 degrees was set at Hilo on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 86 set in 2006. A record high of 93 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 92 set in 1952.

Hilo’s normal temperature this time of year is usually about 82 degrees, while the normal temperature for Kahului is about 85 degrees.