Missing Kauai man’s body discovered in stream

Hikers discovered the body of a missing 38-year-old Kauai man Wednesday in a stream in Wailua.

Chaise Linstedt of Wailua was reported missing by his parents on Oct. 30, and had last been seen on Oct. 27 driving his truck.

His 2008 white Toyota Tundra was found burned on Power Line Road beyond the Loop Road in Wailua.

The hikers were passing through the area at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when they found his body in a stream about 1 1/2 miles north of the Loop Road first crossing in Wailua.

Police and firefighters responded, and Linstedt’s body was taken to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or police dispatch at 241-1711.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.