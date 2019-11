According to Forbes magazine, Honolulu is the fourth worst city in financial condition, out of the top 75 populous cities; per taxpayer the liability is $23,000. Read more

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said fossil-fuel companies have known for decades about the impacts of climate change and the city plans to file a lawsuit against them, holding them accountable for the costs and consequences of climate change (“Honolulu officials seek climate change lawsuit against oil companies,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 6).

Should we also file a lawsuit against the city administration? For decades they are “accountable for the costs and consequences” of poor financial stewardship, poor road conditions, poor sewer lines and other issues. We are told the remedy are elections. However, short-term officials rarely consider (or care) about long-term consequences.

John White

Waialae-Kahala

