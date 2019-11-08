Letter: Bill 40 expands to cover much plastic packaging

The letter by Zero Waste Oahu’s director regarding Bill 40 is misleading (“Plastics ban bill has majority public support,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1). Bill 40’s original intent was to limit plastic utensils, straws and other restaurant goods, but was expanded at the last minute to include most plastic packaging used by local food manufacturers.

Poi, tofu and chips will be affected, as well as Spam musubi wrappers, trays for local beef and plastic wrap for senior meals. Most testimony submitted was for the bill’s first version, not the 11-hour amendment. What’s shocking is mainland companies will not be affected. Bill 40 will kill local businesses and prevent customers from buying the local products they love.

Food manufacturers are aware of the challenges that plastics pose for the environment and try to balance customer needs with convenience and cost. We’ve searched for suitable alternatives for over a decade, but have not yet found appropriate replacements.

Let’s work together to find solutions we can all agree upon.

Paul Uyehara

President, Aloha Tofu Factory Inc.

